Home News Air transport overcomes the effects of the crisis and regains its dynamism
News

Air transport overcomes the effects of the crisis and regains its dynamism

by admin
Air transport overcomes the effects of the crisis and regains its dynamism
Habiba Lakalesh: Investing in the National Team’s Achievement

In her turn, Habiba Lakalech, Director General of the National Airports Office, highlighted the success story that the air sector is currently experiencing, which is expected to extend to the coming years. It is useful at the outset of her presentation that there are 100 projects related to different areas of intervention that are currently being implemented, after which she spoke about the five-year plan 2021/2025 to look into the future. And making the customer at the center of the 2025 plan, which relies on five strategic axes: readiness to adapt to the new situation, enhancing the level of cooperation with various actors in the organization’s environment, then innovation in services and infrastructure for sustainable growth, and encouraging operational and environmental excellence in accordance with the highest safety conditions. security and human capital development, and finally openness widely to the world and the definition of the Moroccan character of the National Airports Office.

She also stated that the ambition for drawing 2030 is to reach 37 million passengers, knowing that the capacity currently reaches 39 million passengers, by investing the great achievement of the national team in Qatar and its expected positive effects on tourism movement, as well as making airports living spaces that embody the identity of the region and play the role of a welcoming interface. travelers, and achieving the goal of moving Morocco to the first third of the world rankings by 2035.

Calculated steps to control the crisis

See also  Residents near the Jiangsu chemical plant exploded and the flames soared to the sky to escape for their lives (video) | Huai'an, Jiangsu | Industrial Park | Chemical Plant | Explosion | Escape

In this context, she revealed that Casablanca Airport obtained three marks of distinction in 2022, including the best airport in Africa, the airport available to the most dedicated users to work at the continental level, as well as the airport that has the easiest path for travelers on the continent, as well as being ranked among the top five most developed airports. In the world.

It did not fail to provide detailed data, starting with the great dynamism witnessed in the 2015/2019 period, when the number of travelers reached 25 million. However, the pandemic had a profound impact on the sector, leaving a decline of minus 71 percent in the number of travelers in 2020, and minus 60 percent in 2021, recording a collapse in the number of passengers. Transactions number and a cumulative deficit of 2.9 billion dirhams.

The office’s priority during the crisis was to preserve the health of travelers and users, adapt to health monitoring procedures, and download all applicable protocols. Thus, 16 Moroccan airports obtained health accreditation from the Airports Council International.

The office also tended to reduce costs, reduce the space used, postpone some projects, grant one billion dirhams to partners to maintain job positions and face the repercussions of the crisis, postpone bill payment dates and exemption from aircraft stopover fees.

You may also like

Pan-American Union: house of culture, home and corregimiento...

This is how you easily visualize your customer...

EMBA alumni from all over the country gathered...

Lebanon fired 34 rockets at Israel, the biggest...

leaves only? 5 reasons why tulips don’t bloom

The Algerian League punishes the youth coaches of...

Maximum alert in Caldas due to earthquakes in...

Mask requirement in clinics: The last corona rules...

The assassination of an operations commander in the...

The most awaited movies by movie lovers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy