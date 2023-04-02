Home Health New regulations in 2017 in the field of health and care
New regulations in 2017 in the field of health and care

Average additional contribution rate

The average additional contribution rate for statutory health insurance (GKV) set by the BMG for 2017 remains stable at 1.1 percent.

Its amount is calculated annually from the difference between the income and expenditure of the GKV forecast by the estimators in the coming year. How high the individual additional contribution rate of a health insurance company actually is for its members is determined by the respective health insurance company itself. It depends, among other things, on how economically a health insurance company works, what financial reserves it has and what other services it offers. If a health insurance company increases its individual additional contribution, the members have a special right of termination and can switch to another health insurance company. An overview of the current amount of the individual additional contributions can be found on the website of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds.

