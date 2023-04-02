On national television, this Saturday, April 1, 2023, the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, announced the state of emergency in Los Ríos, Guayaquil, Durán and Santa Elena. This is because they are considered very dangerous areas, due to the violent deaths caused by presumed armed criminal groups.

In Fluminense land, murders are reported daily, whose motivation, according to police sources, has to do with the fight for territory between criminal gangs.

Babahoyo and Quevedo would be the most dangerous cantons of Los Ríos, in the latter, so far in the year 2023, more than 50 violent deaths.

Regarding this declaration, the Governor of Los Ríos, Connie Jiménez, told THE TIME that, this gives them the guideline to continue working for the safety of the population. “We need the support of the military to carry out raids. We will have the command post with the President and Minister of the Interior (Possibly in Quevedo and Babahoyo). Insecurity is a priority,” Jiménez said.

The curfew starts from this Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 01:00 to 05:00. Among other announcements, Lasso authorized the possession and carrying of weapons for civilian use, this for personal defense, complying with the requirements of the Law.

The use of pepper spray for self defense, He also said that the security guards They would help the police in terms of surveillance tasks and security, carrying their weapons, with which they will monitor their field of action.