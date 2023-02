POR.Jorge Eliseo Cabrera Caicedo As a consequence of the announcements not to carry out new explorations in Colombia and the Tax Reform, the private oil companies will stop investing three hundred and seventy million dollars in the exploration activity of hydrocarbons, with a decrease of 33% for this year, according to data provided by the Colombian Petroleum Association […]

The entry Exploration is reduced was first published in Diario del Huila.

