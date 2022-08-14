Home Business Hundreds of millions of US dollars of projects are accelerated, and the quantity and quality of foreign investment in my country has risen._Securities Times
Hundreds of millions of US dollars of projects are accelerated, and the quantity and quality of foreign investment in my country are rising

2022-08-15 07:25

Source: Economic Information Daily

Economic Information

2022-08-15 07:25

Securities Times e company news, recently, the implementation of major foreign-funded projects in many places has accelerated. According to statistics from the Ministry of Commerce, in the first half of the year, the actual capital received by large projects exceeding US$100 million increased by 30.2% year-on-year, accounting for more than half of the country’s attracted foreign investment, and the driving effect was obvious. The actual use of foreign capital in my country has continued to grow, and the structure of foreign investment has been optimized. The reporter noticed that the Ministry of Commerce and other relevant departments are also intensively deploying more measures to stabilize foreign investment. The analysis believes that with the effective policy, more foreign-funded enterprises are expected to increase their investment in China, and promote the continuous improvement of the quantity and quality of foreign investment throughout the year. (Economic Information Daily)

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

