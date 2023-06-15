Ia, the EU rules are coming to limit the excessive power of ChatGpt

Artificial intelligence, EU rules are coming to limit the excessive power of ChatGpt

For once, Europe is one step ahead of the United States in Artificial Intelligence. Yesterday, in fact, the European Parliament approved the named Regulation AI Act which regulates the use of artificial intelligence in the European Union. Final approval could arrive by the end of the year, while entry into force is expected in 2024.

This is the most advanced legislation in this field worldwide and has as its cornerstones: the prohibition ofthe use of artificial intelligence systems for biometric surveillance in public places, for the predictive police and for the emotion recognition. Furthermore, ChatGpt must disclose that the content was generated by artificial intelligence. Finally, the AI ​​systems used for are classified as “high risk”. influence voters in elections.

A risk-based approach

In the approved text, the rules follow a risk-based approach and establish obligations for suppliers and for those who employ AI systems, depending on the level of risk it can generate.

AI systems with a unacceptable level of risk for the safety of people are prohibited, such as those used for the social scoring that is, the classification of people according to their social behavior or their personal characteristics.

Furthermore, Brussels expanded the list to include bans on intrusive and discriminatory uses of AI, such as biometric identification remote “in real time” and “after the event” in spaces accessible to the public; biometric categorization systems who use sensitive characteristics (for example, gender, race, ethnicity, citizenship, religion, political orientation); predictive policing systems (based on profiles, location or past criminal behaviour); emotion recognition systems in law enforcement, border management, workplaces and educational institutions; and the non-targeted scraping of facial images from the internet or CCTV footage to create facial recognition databases (in violation of human rights and the right to privacy).

Prohibition of tools to influence voters

MEPs also agreed the classification of high-risk applications will now include i AI systems that create significant damage to people’s health, safety, fundamental rights or the environment. The systems used for influence voters and the outcome of elections and in the recommendation systems used by social media platforms (with over 45 million users) have been added to the high-risk list.

I palette per ChatGpt

Also the generative AI, that of ChatGptwill have to comply with transparency requirements which include the obligation to disclose what content was created by artificial intelligence, the prevention of illegal content, the publication of copyrighted data used in training.

As regards systems with limited risk, on the other hand, they only have to comply with the minimum transparency requirements, including informed consent from a GDPR perspective. The latter category includes artificial intelligence systems that generate or manipulate image, audio or video content.