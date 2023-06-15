Brutal Sundays – The commemorative statue of Gallardo has a suspicious bulge

Yes, we know: this is a column for country Festival (moreover the period is also that) and related singers, but this time we mention the great one Frankie Hi Nrg with “the end is only the profit, the means every possible”. Yes, because with the Bestial Sundays running out before dedicating himself completely to omelettes macaroni on the beach and sea bass festivals in the mountains are sure to end up in the registers of Sports judges by any means, indeed. And we are grateful for the diligence.

JIMMY GRIMBLE

Do you remember the movie? It dates back to 2000, and at the time answering “Manchester City” to the question “What’s better than Manchester United?” it was heroic how to deploy Danny Tiatto in the place of Bernardo Silva (but this is “Do you remember” stuff). In any case there is the goalkeeper in one of Jimmy’s races smoking and telephone in the field: he will have taken a cue Francis Iorio del San Rocco, III category of the province of Frosinonedisqualified until 23 July because “previously replaced, he moved away from the bench and went to the opposite side of the pitch, near the fence, to speak with the public. Invited to leave by the race director, he approached him insulting him and maintaining attitude threatening. Received notification of the provision of expulsionreturned to approach the public and maintained disrespectful conduct towards the race director, lighting up a cigarette and making a rude gesture. At the end of the match he returned to the field of play and, approaching the match director, repeatedly insulted him ”.

MARRIAGE AGENCY

Difficult times to find a husband. Even for Selena Gomez, who is rich, young and also beautiful. The actress went with friends to see a football match, promoting himself among the players. In a video about Tik Tok in fact, she is seen yelling at the athletes: “I am single. I’m just a little demanding as a person but I will always love you.” Maybe it didn’t work.

THE MAN WITH THE MEGAPHONE

Selena Gomez relied on self-promotion, an executive at the Bubbles Bellinzagothe Piedmontese women’s team, has chosen the megaphone to communicate feelings of a completely different nature to the referee by imposing a 100 euro fine on his team: “For the unspeakable behavior of a own executivenominally unidentified, who, from the rostrum, addressed various disrespectful phrases through the loudspeaker to the referee during the unfolding of the race”. But the man with megaphone he believed in his own arguments, and for this reason he went on ignoring the continua comments of those who thought he was crazy.

GONNA FLY NOW

Yes, the soundtrack of Rockyis the one that forms the background to one’s business soccer player Panamanianwho in a match of the women’s championship was completely disinterested in the game, starting to chase her opponent, the protagonist of a previous conflict with her, to throw her a right hook in full face “digno de una pelea de boxeo”, write i media.

WEEKLY UPDATE ON DIBU MARTINEZ ACTIVITIES

In Argentina a giant statue was inaugurated that reproduces Marcelo Gallardo outside the stadio Monumental: Shows the coach lifting the liberators won with River but the interest was captured by other details…such as the remarkable swelling in the pelvic area showing the statue. The Back he has already said he wants one like it…with the same gesture made in the final of the World Cup in support.