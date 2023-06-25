Idorsia patron Clozel jumps in with financing

11
Financing gap: The Idorsia patron reaches into the private coffers
The Allschwil-based drug manufacturer has no income and needs money to market new products – and to pay its 1,300 employees.
Main shareholder Jean-Paul Clozel helps Idorsia with 75 million francs over the financial bottleneck.
Bild: Patrick Straub/Keystone
Idorsia finds itself in an uncomfortable predicament. Although the company has a promising range of pharmaceutical projects, these have not yet provided the young company with any significant income apart from high costs.
See also ETFs and ETNs: BG SAXO enters into partnership with iShares, Wisdom Three and 21Shares. Promo starts with Trading Bonus up to 300 euros