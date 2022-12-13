Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

On Monday local time, the International Energy Agency said that although the EU has enough natural gas to survive the winter this year, it will still face shortages next year. A further push towards energy efficiency, renewable energy, heat pumps and energy conservation is critical to prevent the risk of gas shortages and price increases next year, according to new analysis by the International Energy Agency. To speed up the permitting of renewables, the IEA recommended that the EU increase administrative resources and simplify procedures, provide more financial support for heat pumps and revise some tax laws that are not conducive to electrification. At the same time, the International Energy Agency also called on member states to carry out some energy-saving activities to allow consumers to reduce energy consumption.

IEA: EU’s natural gas crisis worse next year