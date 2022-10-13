Listen to the audio version of the article

The idea of ​​furniture for rent dates back to February 2019 and even then the guiding principle for Ikea was that of sustainability: I only use what I need for the time I need it and then I return the hired pieces, so that can be reused by others. Today the Ikea Flex service – which exclusively concerns office furniture – arrives in Italy, the only country in which (after some tests carried out in other markets) the service is currently active.

A pilot project, therefore, in the name of sustainability and the circular economy: it is a subscription furniture rental service that allows companies, start-ups and all those who start an entrepreneurial adventure to furnish spaces in a way flexible, convenient and personalized, avoiding upfront investments.

The world of work changes – between smartworking, coworking and an increase in project or timed jobs – consequently the spaces used for work and the Moor to furnish them change.

The pilot project is active today in the stores of Bologna, Milan, Roma Anagnina and Porta di Roma: with the support of an Ikea consultant it is possible to be accompanied in all phases of the creation of your workspace, from design to delivery, from assembly. to the maintenance of all the hired products.

At the end of the rental period – or in the event that the company no longer needs the furniture – Ikea itself will collect, repair, recover and recycle the rented goods. The furniture will thus live a second life and can be put back into circulation and used by others in their offices.