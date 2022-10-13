Source title: Members of the United Front in the capital punched in the “Forge a New Era” theme achievement exhibition in the Beijing exhibition area “feel the sonorous sound of forging ahead in a new era”

In the past ten years, Beijing has achieved fruitful results in the fields of “four centers” construction, coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, economic construction, ecological civilization construction, and social and people’s livelihood. Yesterday, the United Front Work Department of the Municipal Party Committee organized some United Front cadres and United Front members to visit the achievement exhibition on the theme of “Forwarding a New Era”. Stopping at the Beijing exhibition area and feeling the great changes in the past ten years, everyone is very excited and inspired by Beijing’s dazzling achievements. “Lighthouse Factory”, artificial intelligence, autonomous driving… Pictures and objects vividly show the solid steps taken by Beijing’s high-quality economic development. “The capital’s private economy is not only a witness, participant, but also a beneficiary of the new era. Over the past ten years, the capital’s private economy has achieved leapfrog development and has become an important force in the capital’s high-quality development.” Strolling exhibition area, member of the party group of the Beijing Federation of Industry and Commerce, Vice Chairman Wang Yu was very proud. At present, the city’s private economic market entities have exceeded 2 million households, contributing more than 40% of the city’s GDP, nearly 50% of the tax revenue, and solved 70% of the employment needs. Among the high-tech enterprises and “specialized, special and new” small and medium-sized enterprises, more than 90% of the private enterprises , private investment accounted for nearly 40% of the city’s fixed asset investment. Not only that, in the past ten years, the ideals and beliefs of the majority of private economic personnel have become more firm, their family and country feelings have become stronger, and their sense of social responsibility has become stronger. “Looking forward to the future, we are full of confidence.” Wang Yu said that the Municipal Federation of Industry and Commerce will take the development of the capital in the new era as the guide, lead the majority of private economic personnel and private enterprises, adhere to innovation-driven, help the “five sons” to link up, and actively serve and integrate into new development. pattern, and strive to make new contributions to the high-quality development of the capital’s private economy. Firmly implementing the requirement that "the old city cannot be demolished again", Beijing vigorously promotes the protection of the central axis of the World Heritage List, retains the memory of the old city's nostalgia, and highlights the cultural charm of the ancient capital. In the Beijing exhibition area, the "Digital Central Axis" interactive display, through digital surveying and mapping and 3D construction of real scenes, builds a 7.8-kilometer-long Beijing Central Axis that runs through the old city of Beijing, along with scenery, heritage buildings, public spaces, etc., which can satisfy the audience. Take a look at the important achievements in the protection of the Central Axis in the past ten years. The fresh and interesting interactive display shocked Guo Yuanyuan, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a person without party affiliation, and the deputy dean of the School of Cultural Communication at Capital University of Economics and Business. In terms of power, it will play an important role.” Extraordinary ten years, gratifying results. In Guo Yuanyuan’s view, as the first good district, Beijing has been remarkable in terms of perfect functions of the capital in the past ten years, especially in terms of vigorously strengthening the construction of the national cultural center. In particular, the success of this year’s Beijing Winter Olympics has amazed the world, which makes Beijing’s important role in leading the country’s cultural development even more prominent. “At the exhibition site, I can feel the sound of all walks of life forging ahead in the new era.” Wang Xiang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Sina Weibo, said that the great changes in the past ten years are very exciting. “Accepting complaints and handling them” has solved the people’s urgent and longing problems. From 2019 to May this year, a total of 51.99 million public opinions have been accepted, with a resolution rate of 93% and a satisfaction rate of 94%; elderly care services in mega cities with capital characteristics The formation of the model has accelerated, and thousands of community elderly care service stations have made the elderly smile… Looking at the pictures on the exhibition wall, Wang Xiang can't help but sigh, the great changes in the past ten years have actually happened around everyone, and behind them are the people bit by bit of happiness.

