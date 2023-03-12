Home Business Ilary Blasi is serious with Bastian Muller: the social photo with a kiss and …
Business

Ilary Blasi is serious with Bastian Muller: the social photo with a kiss and …

by admin
Ilary Blasi is serious with Bastian Muller: the social photo with a kiss and …

Ilary Blasi and Bastian Muller more and more in love, from the first social photo to the dedication: “Happy birthday darling”

Ilary Blasi e Bastian Muller now they are serious. The presenter and the German entrepreneur have come out of the closet (officially) on Instagram. The first photos date back to November 2022, when the paparazzi had “caught” them first on the streets of Rome, then Germany with him, up to Monte Carlo for a relaxing weekend. But there had never been a “public” release.

Ilary Blasi

This time instead Ilary decided to publish a photo in which he appears next to her Bastian it’s a kiss in the foreground. The former lady Totti in fact, he took the opportunity of his Bastian’s birthday to come out, paying homage to his companion with an authentic love declaration published in the Instagram stories of the face of Mediaset. A sequence of images in which the two appear embraced, in love, passionate and a happy birthday message: “Happy birthday darling. I wish you all the best… so much love“,” happy birthday love, I wish you the best “, wrote Ilary in the stories.

Ilary Blasi and little Isabel’s birthday

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  New BTP 2033 indexed to EU inflation on the launch pad

You may also like

Lazio Region, Rocca presents the junta: 5 women...

The industrial struggle of the digital servants

Will the Silicon Valley Bank scandal turn into...

The scandal of rich and poor in pictures

Transport bonus 2023 still late: here’s what’s happening

The biggest bank collapse since the financial crisis

Piera Maggio to Affari: “Denise is alive. Messina...

Disney admits that the price increase of tickets...

Application: How to score points with skills without...

Crack Silicon Valley Bank, Yellen: “Let’s rule out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy