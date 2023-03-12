Ilary Blasi and Bastian Muller more and more in love, from the first social photo to the dedication: “Happy birthday darling”

Ilary Blasi e Bastian Muller now they are serious. The presenter and the German entrepreneur have come out of the closet (officially) on Instagram. The first photos date back to November 2022, when the paparazzi had “caught” them first on the streets of Rome, then Germany with him, up to Monte Carlo for a relaxing weekend. But there had never been a “public” release.

This time instead Ilary decided to publish a photo in which he appears next to her Bastian it’s a kiss in the foreground. The former lady Totti in fact, he took the opportunity of his Bastian’s birthday to come out, paying homage to his companion with an authentic love declaration published in the Instagram stories of the face of Mediaset. A sequence of images in which the two appear embraced, in love, passionate and a happy birthday message: “Happy birthday darling. I wish you all the best… so much love“,” happy birthday love, I wish you the best “, wrote Ilary in the stories.

