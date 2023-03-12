MANDRAGORA 8: in the first leg he had propitiated the winning goal, he tries from a distance to enter the scorer’s table himself but the aim is not perfect. Much better in the 27th minute, when he approaches the goal and takes advantage of a rebound to beat Carnesecchi by first intention. The ball for Cabral’s assist is of very high quality, almost like Bonaventura who didn’t play today. Valuable in the two phases, if he also starts to score a few goals every now and then, in addition to assists and penultimate passes, at the end of the season we’ll talk about the best signing of the year. Booked, he leaves the field a little early.