Illycaffè focuses on regenerative agriculture – la Repubblica

Everything is regenerated, nothing is destroyed, one might say paraphrasing the law of conservation of mass formulated by Lavoiser in the 18th century. The launch by Illycaffè Of Arabica selection Brasile Cerrado Mineirofirst coffee from regenerative agriculture certificate Regeneagri@, in fact, establishes the advent of a new way of doing agriculture which, for the same yield, reduces the dependence on external inputs such as fertilizers, pesticides etc., while reducing CO2 emissions, the risk of chemical residues and the impact on biodiversity. In particular, through a mix of traditional practices (composting, drip irrigation, cover crops etc.) and innovative techniques (microorganisms, bio-stimulants etc.), tested in the field in some experimental plantations, Illycaffè aims to rebalancing the natural functions of each ecosystemimproving water, carbon and nutrient cycles on the basis of specific ‘analytics’ and with the support ofartificial intelligence (Ai).

“The Arabica selection Brazil is the result of the relationship that we have built over the years with coffee producers and, specifically, with the Federation of producers of Cerrado Mineiro, with whom we shared the urgency of finding a solution to the effects of ‘climate change’ – he states Cristina ScocchiaCEO of Illycaffè – Aware that this challenge can only be overcome by joining forces, we have identified the best techniques for adaptation, mitigation and regeneration of the ecosystem by producing the first arabica coffee coming 100% from certified regenerative agriculture”.

A choice that of regenerative cultivation which, in addition to not impoverishing the soil, does not have a negative impact on consumers’ wallets either. The price of the new Arabica selection Brasile is aligned, in fact, with that of the standard blend. In the name of economic sustainability.

