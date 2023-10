The mRNA technology, born with the anti-Covid vaccines, can be extended to the battle against other viruses, like a shield capable of protecting us from the attack of even particularly aggressive pathogens. This is what a group of scientists did in developing a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine for Mpox, or monkeypox. Preparation which, as far as we know, is able to protect mice from the Mpox virus, surpassing the immunostimulatory properties of a vaccine approved for this disease.

