How is the TCL 40 NXTPaper, the smartphone with the paper screen

“If you want to hide something, put it in plain sight”: to paraphrase a well-known saying, this is exactly what TCL did with the new 40 NXTPaperwhose most important secret is in the display that people constantly have before their eyes.

Also on sale in Italy from the end of Septemberthis smartphone uses a technology for the screen developed by the Chinese multinational which (simplifying) is based on the use of 10 layers of optical coatings which almost eliminate the presence of reflections, work as blue light filter and generally reduce eye strain.

TCL 40 NXTPaper, the technical characteristics

On Italian Tech we had already appreciated this solution on a couple of tablets produced by the company (proof) and also we had seen it in action at the last Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on a smartphone prototype that we really hoped would go into production. Because, let’s say it right away, It seemed really effective to us and gives your phone a display like no other.

Display which, in the 4G version that we tested for a couple of weeks, is a 6.78″ FHD+ IPS type, with a refresh rate that can reach 90 Hz; in the center and top is the 32 MP front camera. In the rear part, with a refined design, the i 3 main objectives: one 50MP, one 5MP wide angle and one 2MP macro.

TCL does not declare the values ​​of the drums, which however should be just over 5 thousand mAh and easily allows you to get through a whole day of use. Everything is moved by one MediaTek Helio G88 processor combined with 8 GB of Ram and 256 GB of storage space, which is perhaps the real weak point of this smartphone.

The Settings page dedicated to NXTPaper mode

The TCL 40 NXTPaper in everyday use

Let’s be clear: it’s not that the phone doesn’t do what you ask of it or does it with difficulty, it’s just that every now and then you notice some glitches, especially in some animations, in quickly switching from one app to another or (for example) from one browser window to another. It’s not something that happens often and especially It’s not something that hinders use of the smartphone, however it is something that we noticed and that it seemed right to talk about.

Although However, it goes into the background, like more or less everything else, when you have the TCL 40 NXTPaper display in front of your eyes, which is really, really beautiful and original compared to practically everything else on the market. Even when it is on standby you can notice the difference with other smartphones, because it is evidently less shiny and reflective, as if it absorbed the light. But it is when it is turned on that it is surprising: you can use it as a normal screen, or activate (also from the notifications curtain) the NXTPaper modewhich is available in two variants: Colored paper o Ink paper. In both cases, you will find yourself faced with a display that looks like the same one as a Kindle, but more beautiful, with the colors or not.

It really looks like it’s made of paper, and even to the touch it is different compared to competitor panels, with fingers that slide more fluidly and the whole part of browsing the Internet, reading pages, reading e-books and using apps which is more pleasant and relaxing. We have no ways or tools to scientifically verify whether the eyes are really less tired after a day spent in front of the TCL 40 NXTPaper, but the sensation is definitely that.

Although we noticed some scratches on the display towards the end of the test (visible but not perceptible with the fingers), we really liked this phone, mainly for two reasons. Indeed, for three: why so screen it’s pretty cool, because it is an innovation never seen before in the world of smartphones and why it is an innovation proposed to a right price. The TCL 40 NXTPaper costs 199.90 euros (which becomes 249.90 for the 5G variant), which seems like a fair amount for what it offers: it can be an excellent first smartphone for a teenager, but also for an adult who doesn’t have excessive demands on performance and want to try something new in a well-made device, with refined software, cameras that do their job and more than adequate autonomy. And with a screen never seen before, of course.

The TCL 40 NXTPaper (left) next to a Google Pixel 7A A moment of the pleasant animation of transition from NXTPaper mode to the normal screen

What we liked

Great display

Low price

Nice software

What we didn’t like

