Imvest: approves capital increase of over 4 million

Imvest, a company listed on the EGM market and specialized in real estate services, approved a capital increase of 4.25 million euro.

Furthermore, the shareholders’ meeting approved the merger of two leading companies operating in the real estate sector, Dismissioni Immobiliari and Lira Advisory.

With the completion of the integration, Imvest is continuing the strategic development project started in recent months, based on growth through external lines, through targeted acquisitions of companies operating in the same sector, with high synergy, as well as the launch of an industrial plan which promotes a offer of complete real estate services, aimed at creating value throughout the real estate lifecycle: from the acquisition to the management and brokerage of real estate assets and portfolios.

Again with a view to the strategic development project pursued, also in order to fully embrace the new image of the Company, the Shareholders’ Meeting also approved the new company name “MEVIM SPA”.

