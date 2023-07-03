Tomorrow, ‘Fico’ Gutiérrez will launch his candidacy for Mayor of Medellín

Federico Gutiérrez confirmed his political position for the candidacy of Medellín, where he will run tomorrow and aspire to repeat the position of president of one of the most important cities in the country.

It was learned that the former presidential candidate will make the application official on July 4. A few days ago, Gutiérrez announced the 21 candidates that will be part of his community and will aspire to the Medellín Council.

And it is that, it was speculated in the political corridors of the city of eternal spring, that the former mayor would seek the results obtained in 2016, since some sectors will support the candidate given the good results obtained in those 4 years.

It should be remembered that a year ago in the presidential elections, Gutiérrez obtained 603,374 votes in his hometown, a little more than half, which confirms favoritism in Medellín.

As is known, the former mayor has shown his political position or opposition to the current government, therefore he will seek to face one of the most important positions in the country, it is necessary to mention that Gutiérrez was part of the marches against Petro on June 20 .

