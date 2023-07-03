Home » Tomorrow, ‘Fico’ Gutiérrez will launch his candidacy for Mayor of Medellín
News

Tomorrow, ‘Fico’ Gutiérrez will launch his candidacy for Mayor of Medellín

by admin
Tomorrow, ‘Fico’ Gutiérrez will launch his candidacy for Mayor of Medellín

Federico Gutiérrez confirmed his political position for the candidacy of Medellín, where he will run tomorrow and aspire to repeat the position of president of one of the most important cities in the country.

It was learned that the former presidential candidate will make the application official on July 4. A few days ago, Gutiérrez announced the 21 candidates that will be part of his community and will aspire to the Medellín Council.

And it is that, it was speculated in the political corridors of the city of eternal spring, that the former mayor would seek the results obtained in 2016, since some sectors will support the candidate given the good results obtained in those 4 years.

It should be remembered that a year ago in the presidential elections, Gutiérrez obtained 603,374 votes in his hometown, a little more than half, which confirms favoritism in Medellín.

As is known, the former mayor has shown his political position or opposition to the current government, therefore he will seek to face one of the most important positions in the country, it is necessary to mention that Gutiérrez was part of the marches against Petro on June 20 .

See also  Styrian environmental authority: Transfer proceedings initiated against head of department

You may also like

In politics, sometimes you have to compromise with...

Mario Vargas Llosa, hospitalized since Saturday for covid-19

Arts and crafts at the Tübingen nunnery

Ministry of Agriculture seeks technical mechanisms to monitor...

Tesla: Dynamic start to July

Latin American migrants allocate up to a quarter...

In Valledupar they are vaccinating against influenza

“Together against thirst”: fill up drinking bottles for...

Young man survives spectacular accident in Cerritos

Finals 2025 will take place in Dresden

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy