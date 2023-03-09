On March 8, the latest research from Counterpoint Research, a data survey and statistics agency, showed thatIn 2022, the total sales volume of passenger electric vehicle models in the world will exceed 10.2 million units.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, global sales of passenger electric vehicles increased by 53% year-on-year, and pure electric vehicles accounted for nearly 72% of all electric vehicle sales, with the rest being plug-in hybrid vehicles.

China, Germany and the United States are the top three EV markets.The top 10 EV groups own more than 39 passenger vehicle brands and will account for nearly 72% of total EV sales in Q4 2022.

At the same time, in 2022, many Chinese brands will start to expand their business in markets such as Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America. Chinese brands are likely to dominate in Southeast Asia and Latin America, as few operate in those regions. But in Europe, brands are expected to compete for market share.

In addition, the top ten EV models accounted for one-third of total passenger EV sales in the fourth quarter of 2022. Tesla’s Model Y remains the best-selling vehicle globally, followed by BYD’s Song. Model Y also became the best-selling model in Europe for two consecutive months in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Among the top ten best-selling electric vehicles in the quarter, seven were from BYD and Wuling, with BYD occupying six seats exclusively.These two brands mainly operate in China, highlighting the leading level of China‘s electric vehicle market.