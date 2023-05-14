In 2023, 1,936 total tax evaders were found. Three billion non-existent home bonuses

360 cases of international tax evasion have been discovered

In the first four months of 2023, a total of 1,936 tax evaders were identified, i.e. businesses or self-employment activities completely unknown to the tax authorities (many of whom operate through electronic commerce platforms), and 9,495 “black” or irregular workers, of which 1,621 subject to illegal labor supply.

This is what emerges from the operational budget of the Guardia di Finanza. Furthermore, 360 cases of international tax evasion were discovered, attributable to hidden permanent establishments, transfer pricing, fictitious residences and the illicit holding of capital across the border.

In the first four months of 2023, the subjects reported for tax crimes there are 3,726, of which 88 are arrested. The value of the assets seized as a profit from tax evasion and fraud is over 662.3 million.

“The investigative and analytical activities on subsidized tax credits in the building and energy fields have made it possible to seize non-existent credits for about 3 billion euros, which add to the over 3.7 billion seized between the end of 2021 and 2022, for a total of over 6.7 billion”. It is the financial police operating budget for the first quarter of 2023, presented on the occasion of General Zafarana’s farewell ceremony.

Overall, in 2023, the operational departments of the Guardia di Finanza carried out 8,816 interventions to protect public spending, in addition to 3,940 investigations delegated by the national and European judiciary which made it possible to report 6,424 subjects and report 1,033 responsible to the Court of Auditors, ascertaining over 1.24 billion euros in tax damages. It always emerges from the operational budget of the Guardia di Finanza.

The frauds discovered against the EU budget have affected almost 170 million. The interventions carried out in the field of social security and welfare expenditure were also significant, as a result of which offenses were ascertained for 46 million euros. On the subject of tenders, contractual procedures were analyzed and the related expenditure flows were monitored for approximately 1.5 billion, of which over a third referred to the Pnrr.

