In June the car market slows down. Few electric ones

In June, the car market slows down. Black jersey on electrics

Plug-in cars continue to drain energy from the market, which is still growing. In the month of June the data worse is recorded precisely in the sector of electrical as well. Instead they keep the cars at petrol and diesel, which the European Union would like to quickly cancel. The final result for the past month is 138,927 registrations, increasing by 9,19% compared to 127,232 units in the same month of 2022 (however far from the + 22.87% in May). In the first six months of 2023, registrations were 841,343, up by 22.96% compared to 684,262 in the first half of 2022.

Gasoline and diesel cars continue to climb, by more respectively 13 e 4 percentage points. But it is the full hybrids that dominate the market, with +40%, with the 10% of the market reserved for plugless hybrids. The worst result, as mentioned, is once again that of pure electric cars: 6,156 registrations against 5,975 a year ago (+3%) in the semester is of 3,87%.

Cars too expensive, individuals do not buy

After months of rental prominence, the best result in June was that of direct company registrations (+20%)followed by long-term rental (slightly below, at 17%), then car registrations (+16%) and short-term rental (+13.5%). Individuals continue to show very little interest in buying a new car: only +4% in June. This is related at the prices of new cars and at the expense of maintenance increasingly onerous. From these premises it is evident that the electricwith cars that cost on average 30% more than endothermic onesremains linked to a small circle of rich people who, above all for their social image, make this type of choice.

The Stellantis group in decline

Stellantis in June is moving against the trend compared to the market. The Italian-French group registered 43,099 registrations, in 11.1% drop compared to 48,468 units in the same month of 2022. As for the first semester of the year, Stellantis registrations were 279,373, up 9.7% from 254,732 in the first six months of 2022. Looking at individual brands, according to data from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, Alfa Romeo registered 3,019 units (+110.53%), Jeep 6.206 (+21,12%), Citroen/Ds 4.829 (-26,3%), Fiat 13,012 (-22.59%) with market share down to 9.37%, Lancia 4,345 units (+16.9%), Opel 3.989 (-23,68%), e Peugeot 7.583 (-20,68%), con Maserati 475 (+73,36%).

In the first half of 2023, Alfa Romeo recorded 14,611 registrations (+157.1% compared to the first six months of 2022), Jeep 39,952 (+39.78%), Citroen/DS 32,113 (-3.47%), Fiat 93,697 (-5.02%), Lancia 23,865 (+11.08%), Opel 26,621 (+2.32%), and Peugeot 48,161 (+18.9%), with Maserati 2,223 (+152.61%).

The best-selling models

As for the ranking of the best-selling cars in Italy, also in June 2023, Fiat Panda is confirmed in first place with 6,705 carsfollowed on the podium by Dacia Sandero (4.500) e Launch Ypsilon (4,344 units). In fourth place was Ford Puma (3,161), followed by Toyota Yaris Cross (2,901), Volkswagen T-Roc (2,834), Fiat 500X (2,766), Dacia Duster (2,448), Mg Zs (2,351) and Alfa Romeo Tonale (2,294) .

At the percentage level, the greatest variations are those recorded by Mg (+444.59% to 3,371 cars and 2.43% market share), and Mazda (+170% to 1,159 units and 0.83% market share). Opposite sign for Mitsubishi (-52.38% to 80 units) and Smart (-51.59% to 365 units). On the front of full electric, Tesla records a +53.19% to 1,751 units (1.26% market share). Beyond the Stellantis group, Volkswagen is the second brand by market share with 8.22% to 11,414 units and an increase of 11.32% compared to June 2022. It did better than the Renault market (+30.3% to 7,499 cars and market share rose to 5.4%) .