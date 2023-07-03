Sanja Vučić and Ksenija Knežević look at wedding dresses | Entertainment

Sanja Vučić and Ksenija Knežević were caught while trying on wedding dresses.

The former members of the group Hurricane after the breakup started their solo careers, and despite speculations that there was intolerance and deterioration of relations between them, they still hang out and enjoy their time together.

This has now been proven by Sanja Vučić and Ksenija Knežević, who were caught, no less, than while trying on wedding dresses! Considering that they are enjoying love, it is very difficult to judge which of the two would get married first and which one is actually looking at wedding dresses. Knežević shared a story in which the two of them look at the models, each for themselves, and it is not clear which of them might end up on the “crazy stone”.

It is known for Sanja that she has been in a happy relationship for some time with a mysterious boy for whom the weaker sex has gone crazy, and for Ksenia, it is also true that she has settled down.

We will find out soon who chose the wedding dresses, and until then, take a look at how they looked at various models:



