Home » In meta, promotions become more difficult – that’s behind it
Business

In meta, promotions become more difficult – that’s behind it

by admin
In meta, promotions become more difficult – that’s behind it

Mark Zuckerberg is the founder and CEO of Meta. Charles Platiau/Reuters

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Managers at Meta looking for a promotion in the next year or two may be disappointed as the company continues to transform in a new era of austerity.

Maher Saba, head of engineering and remote presence at Meta, formerly known as Facebook, told managers at the company last week that there will be new criteria that will make it harder for them to climb the ranks. This is reported by three people familiar with the company.

See also  Maxisequestro of tomato from Egypt: contaminated by pesticides

You may also like

Internet – Netflix reports increasing subscriptions after restricting...

The Lampedusa case, 4 pregnant women lost their...

Clear cut at ProSiebenSat.1: Group cuts 400 jobs

The US Dollar Rebounds and Sterling Falls After...

Rivian Automotive: for Mizuho it can beat the...

Germany Stocks Mixed at Close of Trade; DAX...

Expo Roma 2030, Angelini becomes a partner of...

German gas storage facilities are already more than...

NYMEX crude oil aims for $77.71 amidst China’s...

Dear mortgages, agreement reached between Mef and Abi:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy