In meta, promotions become more difficult – that’s behind it

Managers at Meta looking for a promotion in the next year or two may be disappointed as the company continues to transform in a new era of austerity.

Maher Saba, head of engineering and remote presence at Meta, formerly known as Facebook, told managers at the company last week that there will be new criteria that will make it harder for them to climb the ranks. This is reported by three people familiar with the company.

