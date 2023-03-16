Home Business In response to the 315 exposure issue, various places took action overnight: investigations into free storytelling machine scams, sales of water army companies, etc. – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future
In response to the 315 exposure issue, various localities took overnight actions: investigations into free storytelling machine scams, sales of navy companies, etc.

This year’s 315 party has come to an end, and the next period of time will be about the regulation and rectification of various industries related to exposure.

At present, the city supervision bureaus in many places have dispatched quickly to investigate the companies involved in the exposure and related types of companies.

For example, the Shenzhen Bureau of Supervision has gone to the party to investigate the registered addresses of the storytelling machine manufacturers Shenzhen Qiaimei Electronics Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Xiangguifa Technology Co., Ltd.

According to the daily financial report, at 10 o’clock in the evening on March 15, the reporter saw at Shenzhen Xiangguifa Technology Co., Ltd. in Longgang District, Shenzhen that several staff members were responding to customer messages and moving goods.Subsequently, the staff of the Shenzhen Market Supervision Bureau rushed to the scene to enforce the law on the company.

They provided a storytelling machine with an ex-factory price of only about 10 yuan, but in fact, there were advertising audio inside, fooling the elderly into buying medicines.

A consumer said that she spent 2,000 yuan to buy medicines for cerebral thrombosis and high blood pressure through the audio advertisements on the storytelling machine.

However, there are various kinds of medicines that are actually received. Although they are regular medicines, they do not meet the patient’s symptoms at all, and the price is several times higher than that on the market.

In addition, the staff of the Market Supervision Bureau of Yan’an City, Shaanxi Province have gone to the address of Yarunjin Network Technology Co., Ltd. to investigate and collect evidence in response to the behavior of some platforms selling live broadcast trolls exposed by CCTV’s 3.15 party.

In response to CCTV’s 3.15 Gala, Shanghai Langfeng Fragrance Co., Ltd. was engaged in the production of flavors without a production license and the production environment was unqualified. Personnel from the Market Supervision Bureau of Shanghai Pudong New Area have also gone to investigate, and the scene is full of spices.

