Cortina d’Ampezzo queen of the Italian mountains in the summer of 2022, followed by Courmayeur and Madonna di Campiglio. The podium of the Alpine and Apennine peaks most appreciated by Italian and foreign tourists, elaborated by the research company on tourism JFC, does not seem to hold great surprises. The real novelty detected by JFC in its ranking concerns, if anything, the interest of tourists, which has definitely increased after two years of pandemic, for mountain destinations, appreciated because they are more relaxing and “green” than the classic beach holiday or exotic travel, especially for those with children, but also by young people, who in this case mainly go to the cities mentioned above.

“The ability of a location to be identified as relaxing and peaceful, to be perceived as a green destination, to be considered ideal for holidays

with your family, to be attractive to those who want to have fun on vacation or to be considered the trendiest on the national scene represent the primary reasons in choosing the holiday location », explains Massimo Feruzzi, CEO of JFC.

And if this year the summer holidays have finally returned to “normality”, a certain “normality” seems to have returned even in tourism – with many more people traveling to distant destinations and ready to take a plane – the rediscovery of the mountain occurred during the more complex periods of the pandemic seem to continue.

«It is undeniable that interest in mountain and Apennine destinations is constantly growing even in the summer of 2022 – says Feruzzi -. In fact, the share of Italians who took or will take a vacation or a short break this summer on their way to the mountains is growing. This incremental figure, combined with a parallel increase in Italian and foreign tourist flows, will lead to a total of 71 million presences in the Italian mountain and Apennine areas at hotel and non-hotel accommodation facilities this summer. Of these, 24 million will be the attendance registered at the accommodation facilities. An important figure, if compared to the 49 million visitors registered last year in these areas ».

In the Top 20 of the mountain ranking, after the three queens already indicated, we find Livigno, Canazei, Asiago and Altopiano dei 7 Comuni, Andalo, Moena, Breuil-Cervinia, Molveno, Bormio, San Vigilio di Marebbe, Ponte di Legno, Ortisei, Auronzo di Cadore, Bressanone, Sappada, Roccaraso (the only Apennine town in the Top 20), Pinzolo, Merano and San Martino di Castrozza. It should be noted that in the top ten positions there are five destinations in Trentino, two in Veneto and two in Valle d’Aosta, as well as one destination

Lombard.