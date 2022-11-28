Source: Jintou.com

According to the monitoring of SunSirs, this week (11.21-11.25) the domestic wheat market price is running at a high level. The average price at the beginning of the week was 3150.00 yuan/ton, and the average price at the weekend was 3156.00 yuan/ton, up 0.19% during the week.

In the second ten days of November, the resurgence of the epidemic situation in many places has restricted the transportation of wheat market to a certain extent, and the circulation of domestic wheat market has declined. In addition, the demand for terminal flour has rebounded slightly after the weather turned cold. The bullish outlook of the trading entities remains unchanged, and the domestic wheat market price as a whole continues to run at a relatively high level.

Outlook

Wheat analysts at SunSirs believe that under the support of tight supply in the short term, domestic wheat market prices will continue to run firm.

