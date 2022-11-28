Home Business In the short term, the domestic wheat market price will continue to run firm under the support of staged tight supply | Wheat Market_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

In the short term, the domestic wheat market price will continue to run firm under the support of staged tight supply | Wheat Market_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
In the short term, the domestic wheat market price will continue to run firm under the support of staged tight supply | Wheat Market_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Source: Jintou.com

According to the monitoring of SunSirs, this week (11.21-11.25) the domestic wheat market price is running at a high level. The average price at the beginning of the week was 3150.00 yuan/ton, and the average price at the weekend was 3156.00 yuan/ton, up 0.19% during the week.

In the second ten days of November, the resurgence of the epidemic situation in many places has restricted the transportation of wheat market to a certain extent, and the circulation of domestic wheat market has declined. In addition, the demand for terminal flour has rebounded slightly after the weather turned cold. The bullish outlook of the trading entities remains unchanged, and the domestic wheat market price as a whole continues to run at a relatively high level.

Outlook

Wheat analysts at SunSirs believe that under the support of tight supply in the short term, domestic wheat market prices will continue to run firm.

(Article source: SunSir)

Kind tips:Watch the latest market trends at any time, please pay attention to Jintou.com APP.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  The pressure on the cost side still exists, and it is expected that the epichlorohydrin market will be organized and run in the short term.

You may also like

Vision Gran Turismo, the first Ferrari, developed to...

Tokyo Stock Exchange -0.42%, Hong Kong -1.85% with...

International crude oil futures fell, oil market volatility...

CITIC Securities: Maintain Chow Tai Fook’s “buy” rating...

Lange’s current afternoon report: futures fluctuate upward and...

Yonghe Intelligent Controls (002795.SZ) plans to spend 31.2245...

The supply is tight and the peak season...

The “pace” of the State Reserve’s acquisition slows...

Subscription of A shares | Guanghua (001333.SZ) starts...

The profits of industrial enterprises in the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy