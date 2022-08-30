In the first seven months of 2022 (January-July period) the households benefiting from at least one month of Citizenship Income (RdC) or Citizenship Pension (PdC) were 1.61 million, for a total of 3.52 million. people involved. Thus the INPS according to which in July 2022, the beneficiaries of RdC / PdC were 1.17 million (1.05 million RdC and 117 thousand PdC), with 2.49 million people involved (2.36 million RdC and 132 thousand PdC) and an average amount disbursed at national level of 551 euros (582 euros for the RdC and 272 euros for the PdC).