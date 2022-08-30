There is green and green. A year ago, more or less these days, the news that the Serie A League would have banned outfield players from wearing green jerseys for the 2022-23 season caused quite a stir. News confirmed by a press release from last July, with clarification: those who have green in their social colors, such as Sassuolo, Venezia or Avellino, can keep it because the identity of a club cannot be distorted, history also goes by and especially through the social colors.