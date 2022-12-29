One enjoyed skiing, the other played golf. For Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz it is impossible to sit still even during the Christmas holidays. The Monegasque went to Val d’Isere with his whole family: his mother Pascale and his brothers Arthur (also a pilot) and Lorenzo. The Spaniard chose the green fields around Madrid for epic matches with his father Carlos and his friend Eugenio Chacarra, a professional in the specialty. The start of the next F.1 World Championship, which will start on March 5 in Bahrain, is still far away. But 2023 is already around the corner and therefore it won’t be long before the Ferrari drivers resume their physical preparation in view of the championship, which will see the number of GPs rise to 23, with the return of Qatar and the penultimate race on the new citizen of Las Vegas.