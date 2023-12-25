Incomplete health data – On the wish list: tailor-made biobank for Switzerland – News

Contents

The plans for a Swiss biobank based on the British model are well advanced. The study would cost 100 million francs.

Nicole Probst-Hensch conducts research at the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (Swiss TPH) in Allschwil in the Basel region. For example, she studies the influence of air pollution on health. Your Sapaldia study, which has been running for 30 years, has shaped Swiss air quality policy.

We want to know whether a new and expensive drug has long-term benefits or whether it is just expensive over time.

According to the epidemiologist, there is still a lack of health data in Switzerland, for example on common diseases such as obesity or diabetes. The researcher emphasizes the importance of representative long-term data: “We want to know whether a new and expensive drug has a long-term benefit or whether it is simply expensive over time.”

The goal: more tailored data

The question of access is just as important: Is it for all regions, all hospitals, all people or just the rich? That’s why Nicole Probst-Hensch – and with her the public health community – wants to create a so-called Swiss cohort with a biobank in this country. At least 100,000 adults and children are to be examined regularly over the years and asked about their health.

The UK Biobank’s new gene data treasure promises, above all, advances in personalized medicine. Researchers say the search for biomarkers for certain diseases will be simplified. This means: In the future, it will be more possible to tailor therapies to the personal profile of patients, including his or her genetic profile.

The model for the project is the renowned UK Biobank in Great Britain, which has been collecting health information from half a million volunteers for 15 years: blood, urine and saliva samples, weight, body mass, living conditions and much more.

British data is accessible but not always transferable

The benefits of biobanks and especially the UK Biobank cannot be overestimated, says Probst-Hensch. As an example, she cites studies on blood lipids, which predicted cardiovascular risk and led to blood lipid-lowering drugs – statins.

We have a different nature, a different lifestyle, four different cultural regions and a different climate.

The UK Biobank data, including the extensive genetic data, is accessible to researchers worldwide. The researcher emphasizes that this is great, but cannot simply be transferred 1:1 to Switzerland: “Life in Switzerland is different than in the UK. We have a different nature, a different lifestyle, four different cultural regions and different climate conditions when we think about climate change and research.”

There are also genetic differences

There are also differences in genetics, as the British human geneticist Timothy Frayling confirms: people of different genetic origins have different genes, different genetic variations. You might miss this if you only look at samples from Great Britain.

Legend: What keeps us healthy, what makes us sick? Knowledge about this is still patchy in Switzerland. A long-term project now aims to close the gaps and collect data. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

The Brit considers a Swiss biobank to be a great opportunity. But what exactly could this achieve? For example, monitoring the long-term effects of pesticides and chemicals, says Probst-Hensch. Or investigate what makes people grow up and age healthily in times of climate change.

Social changes, such as those caused by working from home, could also be examined. Or the influence of digitalization on adults and children or the high psychological stress on young people.

The financing is open

The project plans for a Swiss biobank are well advanced. Probst-Hensch is convinced that investing in a Swiss biobank would be massively worthwhile in the short or medium term. But the financing is still missing. The study is expected to cost 100 million francs. A pilot study in Bern and Lausanne under the leadership of the BAG was successful. The ball is now in the Federal Council’s court.

