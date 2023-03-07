Home Business Incredible Djokovic, skips Indian Wells (and not only) because he’s not vaccinated
Business

by admin
Novak Djokovic (Lapresse photo)

Tennis: Djokovic skips Indian Wells because he’s not vaccinated

Nole Djokovic banned again from a tournament because not vaccinated. The world seems to have shelved the covid pandemic, yet the Serbian is still shown a red card: the number 1 tennis player in the ATP rankings (fresh from the first defeat of the year in the semifinals in Dubai after a spectacular match against Medvedev: the streak of 15 consecutive victories ends in 2023 – with a dominated Australian Open – and they are 20 considering last season’s finale) will not be able to play the Indian Wells Masters 1000 tournament which leaves on March 8.

Nole not having the vaccine against Covid cannot enter the United States. This was announced by the organizers of the Californian tournament.

Djokovic: goodbye to Indian Wells and also to the Master 1000 in Miami

Senator Rick Scott explained on Twitter that Homeland Security rejected Djokovic’s vaccine ‘waiver’ request. Novak will not only have to miss Indian Wells, but also the subsequent Master 1000 which will be played in Miami, from March 19 to April 2. gThe US has extended the vaccination obligation for those coming from abroad until 11 May. With Djokovic out, Nikoloz Basilashvili entered the Indian Wells main draw.

