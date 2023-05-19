India, the center of the hi tech world. Amazon and Apple are putting billions into it

India, so Jeff Bezos will support 131,700 jobs

L’India is rapidly and continuously expanding. The signals of development of the Asian country are manifold. The question is also influential geopoliticswith the war in Ukraine changing the map of investments from the world bigs. A clear example comes from the giant Amazonthe company of Jeff Bezos in fact he decided to put it on the plate 13 billion dollars to expand into India. Amazon has chosen it because it has now become a worldwide reference point for the‘hi tech. Bezos thus chose to expand his business cloud in India by 2030. The shipping giant that had already invested in India in recent months 3.7 billion in infrastructure for AWS, with this new allocation will support 131,700 jobs full-time in roles such as engineering, telecommunications and construction.

Read also: Ukraine, Tajani: “We didn’t know about the Pope’s plan”. Meloni focuses on India

Read also: The king of Indian fashion: “We are crazy about you, boom for made in Italy”

L’India– continues il Sole – is the second largest online market in the world, and in recent years it has come to terms with a real explosion of the cloud market. Because of this Amazonglobal leader in the sector, cannot lag behind its competitors (Microsoft e Google above all, ed) who have already invested in the Asian country. It must be said that this operation fits into the positioning of Big Tech in India, a rapidly growing country which in some circumstances is also revealing itself precious parachute for companies highly exposed to the Chinese (come Apple, ed.). With a growing geopolitical tensionBeijing can turn into one threat for the American giants. Neighboring India, on the other hand, the land of new opportunities.

Subscribe to the newsletter

