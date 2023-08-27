Home » “Industrial policy burns taxpayers’ money”
Business

“Industrial policy burns taxpayers’ money”

by admin
“Industrial policy burns taxpayers’ money”

All of this does not bode well. A tit-for-tat industrial policy distorts relative prices and reduces economic efficiency by emphasizing political whims over comparative cost advantage. As more countries introduce subsidies, it reduces the impact of government aid elsewhere. In other words, industrial policy burns taxpayers’ money.

Also read: Get out of the agony – for a new economic and industrial policy

Another reason why industrial policy fails is that politicians cannot resist the temptation to use public money to promote completely different goals. In February, for example, the Biden administration required companies that received federal subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing to also provide affordable childcare for their workers. But what if there are not enough workers immediately available in the vicinity of such chip factories to ensure day care for the children? Such additional regulations reduce the effectiveness of the subsidies.

See also  Ukraine: trade deficit of 8.97 billion dollars in January-May

You may also like

Rolex, the purchase of the Englishman Bucherer upsets...

The 5th China Grain Trading Conference Focuses on...

Lease Jeep Compass Hybrid privately: Secure an offer...

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s Revelations from Working as...

National Standing Committee Supports Pharmaceutical R&D and Guides...

The fatal worship of the electric car

Frontier Airlines Expands Non-Stop Frequencies from USA to...

The death of Prigozhin, the top of the...

Geely Auto Achieves Strong Sales Growth and Accelerates...

Whimsical Airbnb: This is what our retro treehouse...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy