Industrial production in Italy still shows a decline. In June, the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production is estimated to decrease by 2.1% compared to May. In the second quarter, the level of production increased by 1.2% compared to the previous three months. This is what emerges from the surveys released by Istat.

Only energy grows

The monthly seasonally adjusted index grows on a cyclical basis only for energy (+ 1.9%), while it falls for capital goods (-3.3%), consumer goods (-2.1%) and intermediate goods (-1.3%). Adjusted for calendar effects, in June 2022 the overall index decreased in trend terms by 1.2% (there were 21 calendar working days as in June 2021).

Capital goods suffer

Energy (+ 2.7%) and consumer goods (+ 2.6%) are growing; On the other hand, intermediate goods decreased (-2.1%) and, to a more marked extent, instrumental goods (-4.3%). Among the sectors of economic activity that recorded positive trend variations, we note the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products and the manufacture of computer and electronic products (+ 9.3% for both sectors), the textile, clothing, leather and accessories (+ 5.5%).

The means of transport are falling

The largest decreases are recorded in the manufacture of means of transport (-9.8%), in metallurgy and manufacture of metal products (-6.9%) and in the manufacture of electrical equipment (-6.1%).