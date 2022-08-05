Home World Russia, so the cartoon “Masyanya” challenges “the Nazi” Putin
The creator of the cult animated series in the Russian language “Masyanya” should rejoice: the last episode, entitled “San Marienburgo”, near St. Petersburg and Mariupol, where it imagines that China invades Russia to “denazify it”, in three days it has reached three million views on YouTube, over four million in a week. And this despite the fact that the cartoon was banned in Russia last spring.

