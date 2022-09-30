Inflation flies. According to preliminary estimates – Istat notes – «in September 2022 the national consumer price index for the entire community, gross of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.3% on a monthly basis and of 8 , 9% on an annual basis (from + 8.4% in the previous month) “. The further acceleration of inflation on a trend basis – explains the Institute – is mainly due to the prices of food goods (whose growth goes from + 10.1% in August to + 11.5%) and processed goods (from +10 , 4% to + 11.7%) both unworked (from + 9.8% to + 11.0%) and those of recreational, cultural and personal care services (from + 4.6% to +5 , 7%). The prices of non-durable goods (from + 3.8% to + 4.7%) and semi-durable goods (from + 2.3% to + 2.8%) also contribute to a lesser extent.

Never like this for 40 years

The prices of the ‘shopping cart’ increase on an annual basis by 11.1% in September 2022. This is stated by Istat, pointing out that for a similar trend variation it must be traced back to July 1983, therefore almost 40 years ago, for find an increase in prices, on an annual basis, higher than that of September 2022.

The Codacons alarm

Inflation at 8.9% causes a sting for Italians, considering the total consumption of a ‘typical’ family, equal to + 2,734 euros, of which 657 euros only for food expenditure, an account that rises to +3,551 euros per year for a family with two children. This was stated by Codacons, commenting on the data released today by Istat. “We are facing an unprecedented economic tsunami, and the growth in retail prices is unfortunately destined to worsen in the coming weeks – explains the president Carlo Rienzi – The maxi-increase of + 59% in electricity bills that will start from 1 October and new increases in gas at the gates will push inflation upwards, as companies, businesses and production activities will not be able to absorb such high energy costs, which will inevitably be downloaded to the public price lists ”. «The risk is that of a vertical collapse in household consumption in the last months of 2022, with cascading effects on the economy. – adds Renzi – For this reason we ask the new government to immediately order the VAT cut on foodstuffs, which in September recorded a surge of 11.8% with repercussions for +657 euros per family, and on basic necessities. , in order to lighten household spending and contain the disastrous effects of inflation ».