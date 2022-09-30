The Dolomiti Bellunesi changes coach. At the end of a discussion that the company underlines as “serene”, this morning it was decided by mutual agreement to stop the collaboration. The rest of the technical staff is confirmed. “The club thanks Lucio Brando for his professionalism and commitment in recent months and wishes him the best for the continuation of his football career”, is the ritual formula that accompanies the communication.

Open evaluations on the name of the new manager. Today, in the meantime, the training will be directed by the national junior coach, Mario Campaner, and by the rest of the staff. “But the internal solution will not be definitive”, assure the company.