Inflation rate falls to 6.1 percent in May

Food prices rose again significantly by 14.9 percent, but not as much as in April with 17.2 percent. Dairy products (+28.2 percent), bread and cereal products (+19.3 percent) and fish, fish products and seafood (+19.0 percent) were more expensive. Consumers also had to pay noticeably more for sugar, jam, honey and other confectionery (+17.9 percent) and for vegetables (+17.3 percent). In contrast, edible fats and edible oils were 7.1 percent cheaper, in particular due to the fall in the price of butter (-23.3 percent).