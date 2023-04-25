My most important stock exchange tip as an expert: Carola Ferstl in the podcast

“Over time, you have to learn to trust yourself,” said stock market expert Carola Ferstl on the Money Mindset podcast. Carola Ferstl

Carola Ferstl is a business journalist and stock market expert. She has worked as a moderator for the ntv Telebörse and has written books on the subject of finance.

In the latest podcast episode Money Mindset, she talks about what she has learned in her long career as a stock market expert and how she personally invests.

One of her key takeaways is that while you listen to many expert opinions when investing, you should make your own decisions and listen to yourself first.

The 54-year-old has gained a lot of experience during her long career in the financial world and shares valuable insights and wisdom in the podcast. As a former presenter, she has observed the financial market up close and spoken to the industry’s most influential figures.

Listen to the episode and get more for your money!

