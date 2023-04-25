Muscle building: This training prevents diseases and keeps you fit

Mr Froboese, why is too little muscle mass a problem?

From the age of 30 our muscles go downhill, they are broken down if we don’t train them enough. Every year we gradually lose about one percent of our muscles. This is dramatic, because about 30 to 50 percent of the muscle mass disappears by the age of 80.

But isn’t it normal that by the time we’re 80 we don’t have as much muscle as we did when we were 30?

We are all threatened with the pathological loss of muscles in old age – and those who no longer have strength will need care. But this phenomenon, called sarcopenia, is not destiny. If you build up your muscles and keep them in good shape, you can prevent it and often maintain your independence into old age.