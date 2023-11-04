Home » Gustavo Alfaro Named New Coach of Costa Rica National Team
Gustavo Alfaro appointed as the new coach of the Costa Rica National Team

Since Thursday, Gustavo Alfaro has officially taken over as the head coach of the Costa Rica National Team. In his first comments, Alfaro expressed his honor and excitement to lead the Tricolor.

Alfaro, who previously coached Ecuador in the World Cup in Qatar, stated that the long wait was worth it. He emphasized that reaching the Costa Rica National Team is a privilege and a responsibility that he is committed to fulfilling.

The new coach also had a message for the players, urging them to give their all to regain the support of the fans. He expressed his hope that the team will represent the country with pride, honor its historical past, and work towards a successful future.

Alfaro is expected to arrive in the country in the coming days, and his first major challenge will be the series against Panama. This series will determine whether Costa Rica qualifies for the Copa América 2024.

