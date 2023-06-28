Home » Inflation slows down (+6.4%). Even the shopping cart is lighter
Business

Inflation slows down (+6.4%). Even the shopping cart is lighter

by admin
Inflation slows down (+6.4%). Even the shopping cart is lighter

Inflation slows down to 6.4% in June and stops in May

Inflation continues to slow down in June, marking the first zero cyclical change since May 2021. According to Istat’s preliminary estimates, the national consumer price index for the whole community (NIC), gross of tobacco, shows no change on a monthly basis and an increase of 6.4% on an annual basis, from +7.6% in the month of May.

READ ALSO: Bank of Italy, a mountain to climb for Panetta: here are all the pitfalls

“In June – he comments the State – inflation shows a clear deceleration, in a context of stability in consumer prices on a cyclical level. The slowdown in inflation continues to be strongly influenced by the dynamics of the prices of Energy goods“.

The prices of the “shopping cart” slow down, +10.7% in June

In June, the cost of the “shopping cart” also slows down. According to preliminary estimates by Istat, the prices of Food goodsfor the home care and of the person slow down in trend terms (from +11.2% to +10.7%), as do those of frequently purchased products (and +7,1% and +5,8%).

READ ALSO: New 300 euro bonus, more swollen paycheck in July. But not for everyone

Specifically, they slow down the Processed food (from +13.2% to +11.9%), of Transport related services (from +5.6% to +3.8%), of Other goods (+5.0% to +4.8%), of recreational services, culture and personal care (+6.7% to +6.5%). On the other hand, Istat records increases in the Unprocessed food (and +8,8% and +9,6%).

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Diesel scandal at Audi – Advantage through fraud...

ECB, Meloni’s direct attack on Lagarde: “This does...

Hong Kong’s private residential property price index dropped...

Deindustrialization: Germany is losing investment like never before

Sunday 2 – Tuesday 4 July 2023: Macron’s...

TEAM WANG design launched the new The Original...

Pension funds and the climate – Pension fund...

Max Biaggi, who is Virginia De Masi: new...

Inflation, Coldiretti: about 4 billion euros more spent...

רGSMAϯAlex Sinclair5Gչٶ죬 – OFweekͨѶ

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy