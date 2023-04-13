The rise in energy prices is slowing down, and the rate of inflation is falling for the first time since August. Nevertheless, inflation remains at a high level – economists believe that consumers cannot hope for a long-term relaxation for the time being.

Despite falling inflation, consumers have to spend significantly more on groceries than they did a year ago

DInflation in Germany has fallen below eight percent for the first time since August 2022. However, inflation in Europe’s largest economy remains high. After preliminary Data from the Federal Statistical Office consumer prices rose by 7.4 percent in March compared to the same month last year.

The Wiesbaden authority will announce the final results this Thursday (8 a.m.). In February, an inflation rate of 8.7 percent was measured.

also read Interest rates, inflation – recession?

The last time inflation in Germany was 7.0 percent in August last year was below the 8 percent mark. According to economists, inflation in Germany has now peaked.

For consumers, however, the current development does not yet mean any significant relief. In March last year, consumer prices rose by 5.9 percent compared to the same month last year. Higher inflation rates reduce the purchasing power of consumers because they can then afford less for one euro.

Food prices continue to rise

The rise in energy prices, which had skyrocketed after Russia’s war of aggression more than a year ago, moderated significantly in March. According to preliminary data, energy prices rose by 3.5 percent compared to the same month last year, after an increase of 19.1 percent in February.

The government price brakes for gas and electricity, which have been in effect since March 1, 2023, should also have a dampening effect. On the other hand, people had to spend significantly more on food than a year earlier (plus 22.3 percent). Compared to the previous month of February, consumer prices in March rose by a total of 0.8 percent.

Read more about inflation here Consequences of strikes and banking crisis Stocks, money market, bonds? Consequences of the new financial crisis

According to economists, people in Germany cannot hope for a thorough easing of prices this year. Leading economic research institutes, for example, expect an inflation rate of 6.0 percent on average for the year.

Inflation is only expected to drop noticeably to 2.4 percent in the coming year – primarily due to declining energy prices. According to revised data from the Federal Office, consumer prices had increased by 6.9 percent in 2022.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.