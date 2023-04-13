Jorge Almiron He made his debut as Boca coach. It was with a 1-0 defeat against San Lorenzo. “There is a lot to work on,” said the DT after the fall of Xeneize.

“Es It is difficult to analyze the game because the injury comes on the first play and that is where the goal is generated. It’s a hard hit. The team tried to recover and the rival took advantage of the advantage, dedicated himself to defending”, analyzed Almirón, who also had time at the Boedo institution.

“After, I saw a very even match. They began to throw balls at the beginning, they grabbed the second play and grew, but they did not arrive. We had the best situations to tie in the first half. The San Lorenzo goal was an accident due to the deviation and then no more came to us, ”he added.

“In the second half, with one less man I felt that we put them against a goal. There were players who raised their level a lot. It was a lot of wear and tear, it was more pushing and trying individually and we had our plays to tie the game. It would have been the fairest. With a man down, ending up attacking is a sign, but the players are hurt by the defeat. There is a lot to work on and improve”, considered Almirón.

And he added: “It was a very tough and very even match. The difference was in the accidental play which ends in a goal. We came to win it, but unfortunately we didn’t have the luck that the team deserved”.

Beyond football, DT highlighted the attitude of his managers, after the expulsion of defender Nicolás Figal: “There are things to adjust and talk about, especially on the pitch. The team reacted with 10. It is very difficult to compete like this And they did very well. They risked a lot and they all grew. But it is not the idea to have one less man to react ”.

The next matches against Estudiantes and Deportivo Pereira

In turn, the coach was consulted at a press conference by the armed forces of the team ahead of the matches against Estudiantes and Deportivo Pereirafor the Professional Soccer League (LPF) and the Copa Libertadores, respectively.

“We have to put together the best team and give it continuity. Physically they ended up tired, a lot of wear and tear,” Almirón analyzed.

“It is very difficult to play in Argentine soccer with one less man. You give a lot of advantage and the wear and tear gets bigger. In a short time, you have an important home game and then the Cup comes. If the team can resist it, I would repeat the team for Tuesday ”, he confessed.

