The Minister of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, has signed the decree that allocates additional resources, equal to approximately 27 million euros, for the construction of water infrastructures of particular importance and to give new impetus to the infrastructural development of the Special Economic Zones (Zes).

The resources, a note reads, derive from the Fund for the feasibility design of infrastructures and priority settlements for the development of the country, as well as for the project review of infrastructures already financed, and concern interventions consistent with the Infrastructure, Logistics Annex and mobility to the Document of Economy and Finance (DEF) 2022. In particular, the Minister’s provision provides for the allocation of approximately 19 million euros to the planning of interventions aimed at facing the water emergency and strengthening the river basin system in order to reduce losses and combat drought, securing the infrastructural heritage and enhancing the capacity of the reservoirs. The interventions concern the seven hydrographic districts and the related district basin authorities (Eastern Alps, Padano, Northern Apennines, Central Apennines, Southern Apennines, Sardinia and Sicily). Eight million euros are allocated to the design of infrastructural interventions to support the development of the SEZ areas (Abruzzo, Calabria, Campania, Ionian Interregional Puglia-Basilicata, Adriatic Interregional Puglia-Molise, Eastern Sicily, Western Sicily, Sardinia).

The beneficiary bodies, which can also use the resources by making use of agreements with other bodies or with the delegation of functions, send to the Mims (Department for public works, human and instrumental resources – Directorate General for state construction, housing policies, urban requalification and special interventions) the list of plans / projects / project reviews for which they intend to use the assigned resources accompanied by the Single Project Code (CUP). The list must be sent within 60 days from the date of opening of the terms for submitting proposals indicated by the directorial decree which will be published on the institutional website of the Ministry.