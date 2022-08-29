Home Business Hongquan IOT (688288.SH) released its semi-annual results with a net loss of 31.1752 million yuan from a year-on-year profit to a loss_Stock Channel_Securities Star
(Original title: Hongquan IOT (688288.SH) released a net loss of 31.1752 million yuan from a year-on-year profit to a loss for the half-year results)

Zhitong Finance APP News, Hongquan IOT (688288.SH) disclosed the 2022 semi-annual report, the company’s semi-annual revenue was 120 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 52.31%. The net loss attributable to shareholders of the listed company was 31.1752 million yuan, and the net loss attributable to shareholders of the listed company after deducting non-recurring gains and losses was 31.5777 million yuan, which turned from profit to loss year-on-year.

During the reporting period, the company’s operating income decreased by 52.31% year-on-year, mainly due to the sluggish macro environment and logistics, real estate and other industries caused by factors such as the epidemic, and the decline in commercial vehicle sales, resulting in weakened customer demand and reduced orders. Insufficient implementation, slow installation pace, and decline in both front and rear installation dimensions have led to a decline in revenue. The performance turned from profit to loss, mainly because the company’s operating income has dropped significantly. At the same time, due to the consumption of some high-priced raw materials in stock, the gross profit margin is under pressure. In addition, research and development expenses have increased by 9.7442 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 20.29%, which together led to net profit. slip.

