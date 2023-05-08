Inheritance of the widow Gucci: 2 negotiate, in 6 verso indictment

There are six requests for indictment and two settlements in the investigation Prosecutor of Milan on the management of the legacy of the fashion entrepreneur’s widow Maurice Gucci.

The defendants are accused of having taken advantage, in various ways, of the state of infirmity of Patricia Reggiani (sentenced to 26 years for having her husband killed), and even earlier than her mother Silvana Barbieri. Originally, as the Corriere della Sera in the Milanese pages, there is the hypothesised circumvention of the incompetent against the lawyer Maurizio Enrico Carlo Giani, that in 2018 he would have “taken advantage of the physical and mental frailties” of the 90-year-old Barbieri, to induce her to appoint him executor of a will which established a legacy of four million, and which instructed Giani to set up a Foundation heir to the shares of the Fernando and Silvana Reggiani srl (90 apartments and the proceeds of the related rents) while the rest of the unproductive or debt-ridden assets had been demerged and diverted to Mauzia srl ​​is Soire srl.

Reggiani’s former cellmate, Loredana Canowould have convinced her that it was necessary to “make war on her daughters” Allegra and Alessandra

Reggiani’s former cellmate, Loredana Cano, he would have convinced her that it was necessary to “wage war on her daughters” Allegra and Alessandra in order to be able to manage the annuity obtained from Gucci. The woman would have settled in the widow’s house effectively managing her relations with the outside world. Again Canò would have induced Reggiani to have her lawyer take over as support administrator Daniel Pizziwhich would then have authorized operations “not in the interest of Reggiani but his own and his associates“.

The financial advisor Mark Church it would have been suggested by Canò and Pizzi to Reggiani for the management of the companies

The financial advisor Mark Church it would have been suggested by Canò and Pizzi to Reggiani for the management of the companies: a life insurance policy was also stipulated from 6.6 million with beneficiaries for a third Canò, for a third the companion of the father of the Church (Maria Angela Stimoli who chose to negotiate for 10 months), and for a third Pizzi’s university friend and best man, Marco Riva. Finally, Canò is charged with the theft of jewels in 2017 at the Reggiani house. Among the accusations of embezzlement 15,000 euros in cash from the TV channel Discovery+ for an interview with Reggiani.

