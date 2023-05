Over 500 million people in the world, 23% of Europeans and between 16 and 25% of Italians suffer from allergic rhinitis (source: Simg) i.e. that disease caused by a reaction to inhalant allergens such as pollen, dust mites or animal dander, once known as hay fever. And that actually manifests itself with symptoms similar to the common cold: runny and itchy nose, congestion, series of sneezing, nasal obstruction, very often conjunctivitis, with watery and red eyes.