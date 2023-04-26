Inps: hiring down by 3% in January

In January 2023, total hiring in the private sector amounted to 663,000 units, marking a decrease of 3% compared to the same period of 2022. The decrease mainly concerns temporary contracts (-16%), apprenticeship and temporary contracts fixed-term (-3%) and open-ended contracts (-2%). In contrast, intermittent and seasonal hiring show an increase of 14% and 12%, respectively.

Transformations from fixed-term contracts in January 2023 recorded an increase, with 98,000 units and an increase of 7% compared to the previous year. On the other hand, the confirmations of apprenticeship relationships that reach the end of the training period suffer a decline, with 11,000 units and a decrease of 11% compared to 2022.