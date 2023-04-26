Home » “Dear Britons, resign yourself to being poorer.” The words of the chief economist of the Bank of England are a coincidence
World

“Dear Britons, resign yourself to being poorer.” The words of the chief economist of the Bank of England are a coincidence

by admin
“Dear Britons, resign yourself to being poorer.” The words of the chief economist of the Bank of England are a coincidence

LONDON. “Dear Britons, resign yourself to being poorer”. The frank but ruthless words of Huw Pillchief economist at the Bank of England, in a podcast for the Columbia University. The tabloids are furious, but even left-wing and progressive papers are indignant at what the British would never dare to do: resign themselves to a lower standard of living than in recent years, or worse, decadence, specifically because of the rampant inflation and the energy crisis resulting from Russian aggression in Ukraine.

See also  Easter 2023: Havanna – MONDO MODA

You may also like

“Cosmogonie”, at Riso the first solo exhibition in...

“Unfortunately, Russia has fallen into the clutches of...

Pope’s Audience: Religious men and women pray and...

Udinese – New attack tandem / Here’s who...

Vodafone Business UC is born, the collaborative platform...

How to tie a tie | Magazine

Pesaro, hit in the face with a brick...

MAN / Three Lion’s Intercity and one TGE...

Stability pact, minimum fiscal adjustment of 0.5% per...

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy