“Dear Britons, resign yourself to being poorer.” The words of the chief economist of the Bank of England are a coincidence

LONDON. “Dear Britons, resign yourself to being poorer”. The frank but ruthless words of Huw Pillchief economist at the Bank of England, in a podcast for the Columbia University. The tabloids are furious, but even left-wing and progressive papers are indignant at what the British would never dare to do: resign themselves to a lower standard of living than in recent years, or worse, decadence, specifically because of the rampant inflation and the energy crisis resulting from Russian aggression in Ukraine.